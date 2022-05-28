TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of TELA opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.26. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $16.53.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,564.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 94,581 shares of company stock worth $877,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

