Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $3.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $13.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.84 to $14.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.01 to $15.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $290.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $256.77 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

