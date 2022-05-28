Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX traded up $4.62 on Friday, hitting $290.09. The company had a trading volume of 210,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $256.77 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.