Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Stock Position Cut by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,558 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEF. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 378,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Telefónica during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 93.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 80,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEF shares. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.10 ($4.36) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Telefónica stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

