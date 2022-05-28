Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,135,800 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the April 30th total of 626,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,271.6 days.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.50 ($4.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of TEFOF stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

