TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

