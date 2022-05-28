Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Claire Bramley Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Claire Bramley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of Teradata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $204,300.00.

Teradata stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 20,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.55.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

