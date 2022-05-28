Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells Buys 40,000 Shares

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director William Paul Wells Wells acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,050,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,602,247.80.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 2,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$1,680.00.

On Friday, May 13th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 12,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$9,639.60.

On Thursday, May 5th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 122,696 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,064.64.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 40,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,160.00.

On Friday, April 29th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 46,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$39,106.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 55,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,080.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

