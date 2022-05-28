Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 255,708 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA opened at $9.04 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,351. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

