The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,493,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

