The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $402,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $251.86 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

