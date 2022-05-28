The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($49.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,806.11 ($47.89).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,550.50 ($44.68) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,328.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,079.84. The company has a market capitalization of £80.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,601 ($45.31).

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.45), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($350,539.30). Insiders purchased a total of 14 shares of company stock valued at $46,081 in the last 90 days.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.