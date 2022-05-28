The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $7.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.11.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $169.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.