The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target to $1.50

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.30.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. Amarin has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $571.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.