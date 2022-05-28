The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $78.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRYS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 156.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 82,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $2,120,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $57,640,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 70.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 384,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after buying an additional 159,083 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

