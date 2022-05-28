The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $78.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
KRYS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.
Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 156.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 82,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $2,120,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $57,640,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 70.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 384,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after buying an additional 159,083 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
