The Goldman Sachs Group Trims uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price to $51.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.55.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of QURE stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $695.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.