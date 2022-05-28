The Goldman Sachs Group Trims WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price to $18.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WKME. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WalkMe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in WalkMe by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

