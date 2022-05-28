The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The LGL Group had a net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

