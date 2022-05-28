The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OLB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,401. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in The OLB Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The OLB Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in The OLB Group by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in The OLB Group in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

