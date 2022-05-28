The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of The RMR Group worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 46,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,679. The company has a market cap of $939.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

