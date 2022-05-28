The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE TWN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427. The Taiwan Fund has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $39.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5,902.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2,374.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

