The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

TKR traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $60.72. 325,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,952. Timken has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Timken by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Timken by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

