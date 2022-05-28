The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $1.47. Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $3.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $15.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $17.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $177.83 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

