The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.32. 13,671,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,983,869. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

