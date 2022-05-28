Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 250,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THTX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Theratechnologies by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,181 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Theratechnologies by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 112,869 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Theratechnologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,692,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 79,699 shares in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 154.90% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The company had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

