Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBX. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

