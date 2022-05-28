Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Down 3.3%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 41,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 136,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.80, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.94 million and a P/E ratio of -71.25.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

