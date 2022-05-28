THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $2.54

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00008778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $840.37 million and approximately $71.09 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

