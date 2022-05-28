Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 15th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

TF stock opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 104.33, a current ratio of 104.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$747.58 million and a PE ratio of 19.04. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$8.48 and a twelve month high of C$9.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.44.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian dropped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price (up previously from C$10.40) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

