Timbercreek Financial Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

TSE TF opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 104.33, a current ratio of 104.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.47. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$8.48 and a 12-month high of C$9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$747.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective (up from C$10.40) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

