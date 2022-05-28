Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$8.91 on Friday. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$8.48 and a one year high of C$9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.47, a current ratio of 104.72 and a quick ratio of 104.33. The stock has a market cap of C$747.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective (up previously from C$10.40) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

