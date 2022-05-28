Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Holdings Boosted by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,608 shares during the quarter. Tivity Health accounts for about 2.6% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC owned approximately 7.35% of Tivity Health worth $96,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

TVTY stock remained flat at $$32.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 784,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,561. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

