TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.69 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. 6,524,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.
In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.5% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
