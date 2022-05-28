Tokyo Century (OTC:TCNRF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tokyo Century (OTC:TCNRF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC TCNRF opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Tokyo Century has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $32.10.

About Tokyo Century (Get Rating)

Tokyo Century Corporation provides leasing, installment sales, and other financial services for IT-related equipment, industrial equipment, and other machinery and facilities in Japan and internationally. The company offers financial services for various types of equipment and machinery, including information and communications, office, factory, and commercial equipment, as well as construction machinery; financial services in the fields of shipping, aviation, environment and energy, and real estate, as well as structured finance products; and account receivable financing and securitization services.

Featured Stories

