Tokyo Century (OTC:TCNRF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tokyo Century (OTC:TCNRF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC TCNRF opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Tokyo Century has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $32.10.
About Tokyo Century (Get Rating)
