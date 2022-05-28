Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00004018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $2.49 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

