Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

TOSYY opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

