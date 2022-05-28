TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

TAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

TAC stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -15.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,054,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 355,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

