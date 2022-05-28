Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

TIG opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.65. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 906,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $74,558. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

