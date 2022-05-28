Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Trading Down 1.8%

Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 9,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 34,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.
About Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treasury Metals (TSRMD)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.