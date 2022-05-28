Trias 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (TRY)

Trias (TRY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Trias coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trias has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

