TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.92 Million

Brokerages expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) will announce $238.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.44 million. TriMas reported sales of $218.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $938.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.70 million to $939.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $989.95 million, with estimates ranging from $976.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 769,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,888,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,721. TriMas has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

