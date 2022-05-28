TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TSC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.94. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 102,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 49,171 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 172,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 135,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

