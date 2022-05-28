TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $35.19 million and approximately $248,890.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,967.16 or 1.00027238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001727 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,164 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

