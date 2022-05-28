Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 26.00 to 32.20 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as provides catering and aviation ground handling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.