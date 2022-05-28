Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

NYSE TKC opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.62. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $766.84 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 140.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 286,717 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at $720,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.