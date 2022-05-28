TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $659,094.77

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $659,094.77 and approximately $49,381.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 107,706,187,701 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

