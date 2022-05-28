TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.23.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
In other news, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $30,790.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,705 shares of company stock worth $123,019 over the last 90 days.
NASDAQ:TSP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. 1,692,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,047. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.84. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.
TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
