TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $30,790.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,705 shares of company stock worth $123,019 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,015,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,806,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,884 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. 1,692,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,047. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.84. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.