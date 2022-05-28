TWC Enterprises Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.
TSE:TWC opened at C$18.20 on Friday. TWC Enterprises has a 12 month low of C$16.75 and a 12 month high of C$27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79. The firm has a market cap of C$446.77 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04.
TWC Enterprises Company Profile
