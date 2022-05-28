Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Twitter by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $40.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 174.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

