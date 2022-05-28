U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) EVP Nathan H. Harwell Sells 10,097 Shares

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $31,502.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.08 million, a P/E ratio of -315.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $12.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 48,574 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

